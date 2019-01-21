The “Antenna” hitmaker – who is campaigning for Africans to stay true to themselves and portray a positive image of the continent – has said applying bleaching creams and doing surgeries to look curvy should not be the standard for beauty.

Fuse told Graphic Showbiz that: “It is just sad that today that is what we see but I want to tell the ladies that bleaching and all these things are not the standard of beauty. We are black and we should appreciate ourselves as such.

"But can you blame them? It is because of their orientation, we have been brainwashed to believe that is what beauty is about. Our culture is rich, we are rich as a people so let us start seeing ourselves that way.”

Fuse ODG, also hinted that he has a lot of works to be released in the first quarter of 2019.

"My team and I are really passionate about changing the narrative of Africa so we have a lot of things up our sleeves.

"Currently we have some singles that will be dropping within the first quarter of this year, amazing songs and amazing collaborations.”

Recently, Fuse ODG successfully held the maiden edition of his TINA Festival and said he intends to make it an annual event.

“I believe we can achieve it. When you look at the TINA Festival, it was great, the lectures, exchange of ideas etc show that people are ready to challenge the status quo only if it is brought to them," he stated.