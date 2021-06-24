‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

The “Fix Us” actress took to Twitter on Thursday, June 24, to disclose that she is broke and further revealed that she has no one to fall on financially except her mother.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Mother of Ghanaian award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson, Margaret Gaddy has proven that she is the pillar behind her daughter.
The “Fix Us” actress took to Twitter on Thursday, June 24, to disclose that she is broke and further revealed that she has no one to fall on financially except her mother.
She explained that she is broke and doesn’t have even GHC1 on her.
“Just realized this morning there’s actually no one I can ask money from except my mum,” she revealed on Twitter. “I don’t even have 1 cedi on me.”
Yvonne Nelson later shared a screenshot of a chat with her mother, asking her to send her money through a mobile money transfer because she is broke.
Yvonne Nelson has also prioritised her mother and has always celebrated her on Father’s Day even though she had a father.
A few years ago, Yvonne Nelson disclosed in an interview that her mother single-handedly raised her and that she means the world to her.
“My mother raised me single-handedly and she means the world to me,” she told the Punch newspaper. “I am the last child and I have three siblings.”
“She saw me through school and to date, she calls and checks up on me on a regular basis because she is concerned about my welfare. She is like my friend and I even call her Charlie,” she added.
On father-daughter relationship, she said: “My dad was not a part of my life because he wasn’t there for me. So, I almost do not say anything about him because there is no relationship or love between us.
“My dad is like any other person out there because I didn’t have a chance to develop a relationship with him. We have each other’s phone numbers and he calls me when he feels like talking to me. It always feels like talking to a random person because there are absolutely no feelings whatsoever.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh