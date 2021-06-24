‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

She explained that she is broke and doesn’t have even GHC1 on her.

“Just realized this morning there’s actually no one I can ask money from except my mum,” she revealed on Twitter. “I don’t even have 1 cedi on me.”

Yvonne Nelson later shared a screenshot of a chat with her mother, asking her to send her money through a mobile money transfer because she is broke.

Yvonne Nelson has also prioritised her mother and has always celebrated her on Father’s Day even though she had a father.

A few years ago, Yvonne Nelson disclosed in an interview that her mother single-handedly raised her and that she means the world to her.

“My mother raised me single-handedly and she means the world to me,” she told the Punch newspaper. “I am the last child and I have three siblings.”

“She saw me through school and to date, she calls and checks up on me on a regular basis because she is concerned about my welfare. She is like my friend and I even call her Charlie,” she added.

On father-daughter relationship, she said: “My dad was not a part of my life because he wasn’t there for me. So, I almost do not say anything about him because there is no relationship or love between us.