Kulture's birthday celebration was a lavish affair, complete with a feathered dress, ballet-style sandals, and her very own Birkin bag. The iconic Birkin bag, named after Jane Birkin, is renowned for its exclusivity and can range in price from $5,000 to a staggering $500,000. The particular bag chosen for Kulture was crafted in 1984, adding to its allure and value.
Cardi B And Offset gifts daughter Birkin bag worth Gh200k for her 5th birthday
The Grammy-winning couple surprised their young daughter with an extravagant gift—a luxurious pink Hermès Birkin "25 Bag" worth $20,000 (Gh200,000).
Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been well-documented since they began dating in early 2017. They tied the knot on October 27, 2017, and Cardi B announced her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live on April 7, 2018. It was later revealed that the couple had secretly married a month prior to their public engagement, in September 2017.
While they briefly announced their divorce in December 2018, Cardi B and Offset eventually reconciled and made a public appearance together at the Grammys in February 2019. On July 10, 2018, Cardi B gave birth to their daughter, Kulture, who has since become a beloved figure in the public eye.
