Cardi B And Offset gifts daughter Birkin bag worth Gh200k for her 5th birthday

Dorcas Agambila

The Grammy-winning couple surprised their young daughter with an extravagant gift—a luxurious pink Hermès Birkin "25 Bag" worth $20,000 (Gh200,000).

Kulture's birthday celebration was a lavish affair, complete with a feathered dress, ballet-style sandals, and her very own Birkin bag. The iconic Birkin bag, named after Jane Birkin, is renowned for its exclusivity and can range in price from $5,000 to a staggering $500,000. The particular bag chosen for Kulture was crafted in 1984, adding to its allure and value.

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been well-documented since they began dating in early 2017. They tied the knot on October 27, 2017, and Cardi B announced her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live on April 7, 2018. It was later revealed that the couple had secretly married a month prior to their public engagement, in September 2017.

While they briefly announced their divorce in December 2018, Cardi B and Offset eventually reconciled and made a public appearance together at the Grammys in February 2019. On July 10, 2018, Cardi B gave birth to their daughter, Kulture, who has since become a beloved figure in the public eye.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
