Chris Attoh says third marriage report is fake news (SCREENSHOT)

The blog further claimed that a proxy traditional wedding for the couple was held in Nsukka, Enugu State in Nigeria on Saturday, May 1. However, Chris says the report is fake news.

Popular Ghanaian twin photographers, TwinsDntBeg, reached out to the actor, about the wedding news and he said confirmed the report is untrue. "Haha bro fake news," he said and also noted that "u know if it was true you will be covering it".

He emphasized that "it is fake news bro, I tire sef".

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, TwinsDntBeg wrote "I just spoke to @chrisattoh about the rumoured wedding and I can assure everyone That it's fake news and we should all disregard it".

Chris first walked down the aisle in 2015 with Nollywood actress Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite and they had a son together but later divorced in 2017.

The Ghanaian actor moved on to marry Bettie Jennifer, an American, at a private ceremony in Accra in October 2018 but she was sadly murdered 7 months later in Maryland where she was based.