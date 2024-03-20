Prosecutors 'found no fault with you' - Court sets free late Kikibees' girlfriend

The prosecution told the court that "the advice from the Attorney General is ready and we have been asked to discharge the accused person.”

Joof in a state of disbelief said "aww" and wiped her tears.

The court presided over by Susana Nyarkotey said in accordance with the advice from the Attorney General dated February 8, 2024, the accused is hereby discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They found no fault with you,” the Magistrate said.

Mam Yandey Joof, who is on GHC200,000 bail, wept uncontrollably as her relatives whisked her away into a waiting vehicle.

Joof was facing a charge of murder following the death of her boyfriend, Kikibee, the owner of Kikibee restaurant.