D-Black should pay ten-fold for stealing electricity – Blakk Rasta.

Speaking on Prime Morning, Monday, Blakk Rasta said the rapper should be brought to book because his actions were very serious.

“I don’t believe in prison. He has to pay… For me, he should pay not less than 10-fold of what he had stolen. These are the guys who walk around {acting} big. But you are a thief. That’s it. Tell me what other word for stealing. Is it not taking without permission? Do you know how many people died in the hospital because of the 500,00 stealing of power? D-Black should be disgraced. They should let the whole world know that this is what he has done, so that some of us petty thieves will not graduate to mega thieves like him.”

According to the reggae artiste, D-Black must be treated the same way as everyone else.

He lamented the hypocrisy and the indifference of citizens toward the development of the country.

“D-Black should be made to suffer like any other person, yes that is stealing. If D-Black had broken into multimedia and had stolen 500,000, Ghanaians will be talking. But because it is a governmental institution… even in our proverbs, {we say} “government work we don’t carry it on our heads, we drag it on the floor.”