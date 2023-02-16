'Depression is not a bad thing' - Majid Michel

The actor was speaking against pastors who take advantage of people's problems and promise them heaven on earth.

In a TV XYZ interview, Majid Michel said Pastors should cease making such statements to their congregations. He argued that such comments are untrue because people are constantly dealing with depression, which is also a sort of sorrow or hardship.

“Pastors should stop telling their congregations that their troubles are over. That’s a lie, your trouble will only be over when you die".