Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo finally end their beef with a performance at Abba Father’ concert

Beyond that, Diana continued to criticize Cecilia Marfo despite her apology in a handful of interviews for hitting Brother Sammy. Diana declared that she would never apologise to Cecilia Marfo for her criticism of her because she also made fun of other gospel performers.

However, in a new video circulating online, the two artists have seemed to patched things up.

At Diana Asamoah’s 2022 Abba Father all-white event, which took place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), they were captured hugging and conversing .

The two posed for a few pictures before stepping onto the stage to perform for the audience. The two gave the audience an exciting show.

The ABBA Father concert was hosted at the University of Professional Studies on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Evangelist Asamoah also delivered a stunning stage performance to match her gorgeous outfits, one in red and another in white.

The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed ‘The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory’.