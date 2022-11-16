RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo finally end their beef with a performance at Abba Father’ concert

Dorcas Agambila

Music lovers and the gospel fraternity in Ghana is delighted to learn that Ghana’s award-winning musicians, Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo have finally ended their ‘beef’.

Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo
Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo

The fight between the two started after Diana Asamoah verbally attacked Cecilia Marfo and questioned her spiritual calling over the deliverance of Brother Sammy at a crusade in Kumasi and all the drama that ensued on that fateful day.

Recommended articles

Beyond that, Diana continued to criticize Cecilia Marfo despite her apology in a handful of interviews for hitting Brother Sammy. Diana declared that she would never apologise to Cecilia Marfo for her criticism of her because she also made fun of other gospel performers.

However, in a new video circulating online, the two artists have seemed to patched things up.

At Diana Asamoah’s 2022 Abba Father all-white event, which took place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), they were captured hugging and conversing .

The two posed for a few pictures before stepping onto the stage to perform for the audience. The two gave the audience an exciting show.

The ABBA Father concert was hosted at the University of Professional Studies on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Evangelist Asamoah also delivered a stunning stage performance to match her gorgeous outfits, one in red and another in white.

The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed ‘The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory’.

Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku graced the event.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale and Michy

You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me - Shatta Wale reacts to Michy’s prayer appeal

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

I knew 'Nana Toaso' would be controversial but I still stand by it - Sarkodie

Medikal

Medikal suspended from Twitter for impersonating Nana Addo after Elon Musk's warning

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale turns Bullgod's suit into joke as he makes a song out of it (WATCH)