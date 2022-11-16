The fight between the two started after Diana Asamoah verbally attacked Cecilia Marfo and questioned her spiritual calling over the deliverance of Brother Sammy at a crusade in Kumasi and all the drama that ensued on that fateful day.
Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo finally end their beef with a performance at Abba Father’ concert
Music lovers and the gospel fraternity in Ghana is delighted to learn that Ghana’s award-winning musicians, Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo have finally ended their ‘beef’.
Beyond that, Diana continued to criticize Cecilia Marfo despite her apology in a handful of interviews for hitting Brother Sammy. Diana declared that she would never apologise to Cecilia Marfo for her criticism of her because she also made fun of other gospel performers.
However, in a new video circulating online, the two artists have seemed to patched things up.
At Diana Asamoah’s 2022 Abba Father all-white event, which took place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), they were captured hugging and conversing .
The two posed for a few pictures before stepping onto the stage to perform for the audience. The two gave the audience an exciting show.
The ABBA Father concert was hosted at the University of Professional Studies on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Evangelist Asamoah also delivered a stunning stage performance to match her gorgeous outfits, one in red and another in white.
The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed ‘The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory’.
Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku graced the event.
