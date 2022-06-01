Don Little should have died instead of Osei Tutu - Naa Agradaa

“Animals like Don Little are just walking around while great men and people of dignity are losing their lives. This death should have been for Don Little.

“He is of no value, he is not counted among children and nor among adults. Tutu’s death should have been for Don Little, Don Little that's your death you missed.”

Her comments come on the back of a viral video, in which Don Little is heard claiming the former priestess has not changed her ways and is rather defrauding people under the pretense of operating a church.

“Evangelist Mama Pat, let us understand that you are running a savings and loans company. A thief who has deceived people into believing she is a pastor is still a thief and will keep stealing from people.

“The authorities should have left her in the shrine. They shouldn't have touched her and told her. If we get three of her personalities in Ghana, I swear they will even rob Trump,” Don Little said in Twi in an interview on Adepa TV.

However, in her response, the supposed born-again priestess indicated that she would throw the actor on a roof if she ever meets the actor in person.