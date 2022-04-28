ECG cuts power at D Black's night club over illegal connection

Operators of the nightlife venue located right behind the police headquarters in Accra were apprehended by the National Taskforce of ECG for bypassing the ECG meter to illegally use electricity.

D Black Pulse Ghana

Citi news reports that the theft is said to have taken place over time. "ECG following the discovery has since served notice on the managers of Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge to report to its office for further interrogation," Ghanaweb quoted Citi News to have said.

The disconnection comes as part of efforts by the ECG revenue task force to collect debts owed to the company and disconnect supply to defaulting customers including state agencies.

The ECG Taskforce on March 14, 2022, also disconnected the power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport over unpaid bills. Sources reported the management of KIA owed ECG close to GHC49 million in unpaid bills.