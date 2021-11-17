Genophobia? Shugatiti, Fella Makafui reveal they fear sex

Due to how frequently she shows her body, many people assume she is into commercial sex work.

But her revelation on Instagram on November 17, 2021, has left many of her followers shocked.

Shugatiti, as usual, shared a sexy photo of herself, rocking red bikinis. She looks stunningly beautiful.

The nude model then accompanied the photo with the caption: “I can’t believe my age; I’m still scared of sex.”

Meanwhile, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, has corroborated what Shugatiti said.

Pulse Ghana

According to Fella, she is also afraid of sexual intercourse.

Commenting on Shugatiti’s post, Fella wrote: “Myself sis”. Shugatiti did not believe what Fella had just told her.

Most of her followers did not agree with her.

Boye Boye wrote: “It’s well oo and you want to k!ll people with this body."

Dani: “Lies of the century…..smashing is your hobby.”

Ike said: “It depends on what happens to you but na f…k no.”

Photo Travo commented: “Scared? I’m not scared of s@x.. Wii sorry I’m not afraid of raid.”