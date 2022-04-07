Ghana grows the 'best' weed; Why are we not capitalizing on it? – John Dumelo

This is because, in his view, Ghana should not be borrowing from western countries that act swiftly to gain from their resources when the country has more of such resources.

"Germany is set to make billions of Euros from taxes by legalizing marijuana. Then we will turn around and go and borrow that same money with interest for our development, forgetting that we (Ghana) grow the best marijuana in the world. Ain’t we smart?"

He has therefore urged Ghana’s government to consider legalizing the planting and commercial use of marijuana in the country.

To him, when this is done, the country can reap a lot of revenue from it.

He believes marijuana can create the most viable source of revenue for the country than any other crop if it is considered carefully.

A Neuroscientist Drug Researcher at the University of Columbia, Professor Carl Hart, urged Ghana to reevaluate its position on the plant in 2019.

At the time when the legalization of the drug generated enormous public attention and the Bill had not yet been passed by Parliament, the Professor said,

“People are making money out of this and we have to implement it and improve on its education.”

Other advocates did not hide their desire to see the decriminalization of the drug.

A Former Executive Secretary of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), Akrasi Sarpong, spoke to the BBC when he was the head of the Board and said that the “war” being waged on marijuana is destined to fail because a lot of people believe “what you are fighting is not a crime.”