Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta

The radio host asserted that the two, Gyakie and Black Sherif are out of the scene now and their presence is lifeless now in the Ghanaian music industry.

He made the statement based on the rave of Nigerian artiste, Teckno's Buga song which has taken over the airwaves and music charts sinking a song like Black Sherif's “Kwaku the traveler”.

Speaking in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, the “Barack Obama” hitmaker said the attitude of Ghanaians whereby “fruits are forced to ripe” is a problem, to which talents are not nurtured efficiently for the industry.

“Where is Gyakie right now, are you still hearing about Gyakie, you are an entertainment writer look at the hype they gave to Gyakie and now she is nowhere to be found," Black Rasta stated as reported by Ghanaweb.

When the Blogger retorted that no artiste will remain at the top forever, Black Rasta said that adage does not apply to fresh artists who come into the scene, and in a year or two they die off.

On the part of Black Sherif, Black Rasta said it was a mistake for industry players to compare the “Kwaku Frimpong” star who is not yet mature in the entertainment game to experienced and matured musicians.

He reiterated that the Nigerian song Buga has buried Black Sherif's "Kwaku the traveler” and now people have forgotten about him and dancing to Buga everywhere.

“Ghanaians have dumped 'Kwaku the traveler' for the Buga song,” he said.