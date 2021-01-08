However, veteran Ghanaian record producer, Da' Hammer, believes it is a misplaced priority for Ghanaians to be wishing Dr Dre speedy recovery whilst recently ignoring a Ghanaian legend in the industry who also fell ill.

"Ghana ppl like ahoshish3... see them... not too long ago a legend in our industry fell gravely ill, I didn’t see our prayers goes out to this or that... today come see... Dr Dre this, Dr Dre that, our prayers go out to Dre here, get well soon there.. kw3!!" he wrote.

Dr. Dre

In Hammer's Facebook post seen by pulse.com.gh, he concluded that "the guy no hear of your town sef, I beg find some place go hide". However, his comment is not sitting well with some of his fans.

A Facebook user, Augustus Edgar Quartey, replied his post saying that "we shared the posts because we lived off the music he produced, his story inspired us, the artistes he groomed inspired us, his documentaries inspired us. Unless you want to tell us that an international icons illness or death hasn’t affected you before".

Hammer's post

Dr Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, has been reported to have suffered brain aneurysm ( a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain) on Monday and was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was taken directly to ICU.

However, the CEO of Beats Electronics and previously co-owner of Death Row Records appears to be recovering from his illness as he has taken to social media to thank his followers for their messages wishing him well.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!," he wrote.