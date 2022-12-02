If Baba Rahman can still play full 100 mins then I can play for Ghana - Sonnie Badu

Heartbroken Ghanaian football lovers have been the Ghanaian coacch, Otto Addo and Ghana Football Association over poor selection of players. Accordingly, Baba Rahman has been trending as many argue that he shouldn't have been selected for the match.

Pulse Ghana

Adding his voice to the criticisms,the Ghanaian Gospel minister said "if this guy can still play full 100 mins then I can play for GHANA… Look at the balls he could not even connect?".

In another post, he called for the Black Stars team to be dissolved. "The truth of the matter is this; the senior national team will have to be scrapped. I don’t think these boys will come to Africa to play Afcon qualifiers".

He concluded that "they should ask Afriyie how some of the hotels and stadiums are .. it’s time to build a new black star and I know @afriyiebdaniel will lead Ghana to win a trophy one day".

The fixture against Uruguay which brought back memories from the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa was dubbed a revenge for Otto Addo’s side.

Ghana’s game started on a good note with footprints of what had happened 12 years ago. Mohammed Kudus, one of the most pivotal players for the Black Stars was brought down in the penalty box by Sergio Rochet Alvarez. After a long VAR check, the referee awarded Ghana a penalty.

Captain of the side Andre Ayew stepped up for the kick but unfortunately sent Ghanaians down the memory lane with a miss, making Ghana the only team in FIFA World Cup history to miss two penalties against the same opposition.

Ghana’s team went on the back-foot immediately conceding a first goal of the game 5 minutes after the penalty miss. De Arrascaeta opened the scoring for Uruguay before quickly making it a double for Luis Suarez side to give them a cushion for qualification.

The Black Stars could not find the zeal and enthusiasm to pose threats to Uruguay as the team went into the break losing by two goals to nil.

Coach Otto Addo made two changes for the start of the second half taking off Jordan and Andre Ayew for Sulemana and Osman Bukari respectively.