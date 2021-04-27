I’ll expose you if you don't stop deceiving church members - Kennedy Agyapong warns Rev Obofour (WATCH)

He made this claim on Net2 TV this week.

Kennedy Agyapong threatened to come at him and tell Ghanaians all the secrets he [Rev Obofour] shared with him, adding that he will not attract God’s blessings if he continues deceiving people.

“Obofour, you have to be careful otherwise I will tell the world all the things you discussed with me,” disappointed Kennedy Agyapong warned.

“You cannot continue deserving vulnerable people, amassing wealth from ignorant people. God will not bless you.”

He also lambasted members of Rev Obofour’s church who have been constantly falling victims to his tricks, saying they are ‘sick’ and practice the opposite of what the whites brought to Ghana.

“And those attending his church are sick. The white man who brought the church doesn't worship the same way black people do. They don't jump, fight during prayers,” he slammed.