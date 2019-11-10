Delay was running a commentary on a segment of her show when she made the comments, after publishing the photos of Shatta Wale's (Dancehall artiste) son, Majesty.

"When I was looking at Majesty’s photo, I asked myself, ‘Delay you are on TV showing off people’s children, now you are 37-years-old when are you also having your children?”

“I urge you all to give three years when I am 40-years-old then I will also have a child because now I am busy chasing money to showcase it to God,” Delay said.

In 2018, Delay revealed why she's not married in a media interview. According to her, men interested in marrying her end up jilting her after they hear gossips from people.

“People will come on social media and say ‘Delay, why are you not married?’. Then you meet someone you really like. A Ghanaian guy you really like,then these same people asking why you’re not married will send messages to the guy asking if he can handle you. That they should look for their ‘size’," she said.