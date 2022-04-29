RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm fluent in English now because Hopeson Adorye taught me – Empress Gifty

Popular Ghanaian Gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has disclosed that she now speaks fluent English because her husband, Hopeson Adorye, has been teaching her.

Hopeson Adorye (left) Empress Gifty (right)
She indicated that Mr Adorye is a certified teacher. As such, she doesn’t hesitate to reach out to him when she encounters any difficult word.

“I learn in my home. My husband is a professional teacher so he teaches me in the house. When I find it difficult to pronounce any word, I ask my husband to teach me,” she said this in an interview.

She pointed out that her children also teach her anytime they have the opportunity to do so.

“My children to do same, especially the elderly one. She teaches and grooms me as well”.

The award-winning said her eldest daughter listens to her interviews and corrects her errors.

Earlier this year, Empress Gifty detailed how she met Hopeson Adorye in 2018 and got married to him a few months later in a Facebook Live.

She described the encounter as love at first sight, adding that Mr. Adorye possessed all the qualities she desired in a man.

The singer said this was after five years of her divorce with her ex-husband, Prophet Elisha Osei.

Mrs Adorye said she met her husband for the first time during a funeral at Osino in the Eatern Region of Ghana.

