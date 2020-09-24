The controversial socialite and actress who has been involved in multiple scandals this year, says she is tying the knot today at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

“Yes, it’s my wedding day and it’s inside Alisa Hotel here in Accra,” Akuapem Poloo who seemed excited about her ‘wedding’ stated in a video she shared on her official Instagram page, adding that: “It is strictly by invitation.”

She went on to show off her ‘wedding gown’, pieces of jewellery, vail and more while garbed in her ‘wedding robe’.

Despite showing videos of herself and her bridesmaids, some social media users didn’t believe her. They claim it’s fake, considering her numerous publicity stunts.

“Married for the where...she is going to advertise her ass oooo,” Instagram user ‘adwoanana1clothingonline’ claimed. Another user said: “Will believe it when I see her husband but right now I think she is playing a movie role.”

Some issues have been raised about her ‘wedding’. While some claim it’s a movie role or music video shoot, others say it’s either brand ambassadorial deal or a photoshoot.

“It will be a music video or movie premiering,” Instagram user ‘fazer_gh’ claimed.

Meanwhile, she is getting hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans and some celebrities under her posts.

Watch Akuapem Poloo prepare for her wedding today.