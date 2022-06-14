Dumelo's daughter, whose name hasn't been disclosed to the public yet, turned plus one on June 10, 2022.

In celebration of the first birthday of their daughter, the proud parents threw a plush birthday party which witnessed the presence of stars as well as some family and friends of the couple joining them to celebrate their adorable daughter's birthday.

Notable amongst the personalities was celebrated actress and producer, Nadia Buari who is no stranger to the Dumelo family.

In the videos circulating on social media, the one year old was sighted cutting her giant birthday two-tier Disney princess themed cake together with her parent and elder brother.

Dumelo and his wife surprised netizens and Ghanaian as a whole after sharing first-ever photos of their daughter which they accompanied with very adorable pregnancy photos .

The photos got netizens shocked as the entire pregnancy period was hidden from the public until their baby turned plus one.