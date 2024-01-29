Kalybos says he supported NPP in 2020 because of their free SHS policy

Emphasizing the government's dedication to education, Kalybos highlighted the policy's role in making education accessible for all and how it has allowed him to save money that would have otherwise been spent on fees and educational materials. He clarified that his support for the NPP was solely based on this particular policy.

While commending the government's achievements in the education sector, Kalybos expressed apprehensions about the current state of the economy. Recognizing the global economic crisis, he voiced concern about Ghana's position at the forefront of these challenges, impacting the lives of ordinary citizens.

"This isn't the Ghana we all know – the happy citizens who wake up, go to work, and return home with a little in their pockets. While I understand that the economic crisis is a global issue, being at the peak of the problem when the world is in crisis is a cause for alarm," he added.

