Kalybos says he supported NPP in 2020 because of their free SHS policy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Richard Kweku Asante, widely known as Kalybos, has disclosed his endorsement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections, citing his strong support for their Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Kalybos credited his backing of the party to the positive impact of the Free SHS policy on education and its financial relief for both him and many parents in Ghana.

Emphasizing the government's dedication to education, Kalybos highlighted the policy's role in making education accessible for all and how it has allowed him to save money that would have otherwise been spent on fees and educational materials. He clarified that his support for the NPP was solely based on this particular policy.

While commending the government's achievements in the education sector, Kalybos expressed apprehensions about the current state of the economy. Recognizing the global economic crisis, he voiced concern about Ghana's position at the forefront of these challenges, impacting the lives of ordinary citizens.

"This isn't the Ghana we all know – the happy citizens who wake up, go to work, and return home with a little in their pockets. While I understand that the economic crisis is a global issue, being at the peak of the problem when the world is in crisis is a cause for alarm," he added.

According to Kalybos, the nation seems unable to effectively confront and address these economic issues, creating a noticeable effect on the well-being of the average Ghanaian.

