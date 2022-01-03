Attacking Burna Boy over their back and forth in the past few days, the Ghanaian dancehall appeared to have admitted to raping someone. "Because he is a rapist, he is jealous I did the same to his girl. Cuz that's his job. Raping jealousy @burnaboy".
'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet
Shatta Wale has landed himself another controversy with a tweet about rape.
The tweet has since gathered over 18,000 reactions on Twitter with social media users condemning the tweet that seems to endorse rape.
Vocal Twitter user and critic, @theakyemafi wrote: "if he is not stripped of his ambassadorship by noon tomorrow, I will be soo disappointed in you @Kasaprekogh @stormenergydr I doubt a rapist is who you want associated with your brand!"
Meanwhile, according to Shatta Wale, his Tweet doesn't mean he raped anyone. A few minutes after his post went viral, he shared another tweet to say that "you can’t stop my shine ….I will never rape a girl if you don’t understand my English …Get the fuck..Pussy".
However, Shatta Wale's explanation and denial have not been accepted by many who are still bashing him with others calling for his arrest.
