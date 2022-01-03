RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has landed himself another controversy with a tweet about rape.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Attacking Burna Boy over their back and forth in the past few days, the Ghanaian dancehall appeared to have admitted to raping someone. "Because he is a rapist, he is jealous I did the same to his girl. Cuz that's his job. Raping jealousy @burnaboy".

Recommended articles

The tweet has since gathered over 18,000 reactions on Twitter with social media users condemning the tweet that seems to endorse rape.

Vocal Twitter user and critic, @theakyemafi wrote: "if he is not stripped of his ambassadorship by noon tomorrow, I will be soo disappointed in you @Kasaprekogh @stormenergydr I doubt a rapist is who you want associated with your brand!"

Meanwhile, according to Shatta Wale, his Tweet doesn't mean he raped anyone. A few minutes after his post went viral, he shared another tweet to say that "you can’t stop my shine ….I will never rape a girl if you don’t understand my English …Get the fuck..Pussy".

However, Shatta Wale's explanation and denial have not been accepted by many who are still bashing him with others calling for his arrest.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema

Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage

‘Your artistes come to Ghana before the world recognizes them’ - Shatta Wale fires back at Nigerians

Shatta Wale