Grammy award-winning artiste, Kendrick Lamar who hails from the United States of America has been seen in photo going viral on social media which shows he is in the country.
Kendrick Lamar spotted in Ghana, fans react
Netizens have been caught up in a frenzy after photos of Kendrick Lamar surfaced online which confirms he is currently in the capital with his team on what seems like a vacay.
In the photo, the rapper is sighted rocking his signature hair as smokes from an unidentified object as he calmly sits with his entourage in a restaurant in Ghana.
The photo is already causing massive traffic online and has generated tons of conversations online with some Ghanaian's already hoping for some collaborations with their favorite artiste in the country.
Kendrick Lamar was already in the trends barely a day ago ago revealing the cover artwork for his highly anticipated album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers .
The art work shows Lamar in a crown of thorns holding a child; in the background is a woman with a baby.
Ghanaians seem overly excited about Lamar's visit as they express it massively on Twitter.
