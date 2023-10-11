ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Agyapong can't be president, he doesn't have sound mind - Afia Schwarzenegger

Selorm Tali

Without any certificate from any medical school, Afia Schwarzenegger has passed a verdict that Kennedy Agyapong is not fit to become a president due to health concerns.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong
The comment becomes a spit from the Ghanaian social media commentator on the ambition of the Ghanaian businessman and lawmaker who is seeking to become the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.

Taking to TikTok with a barrage of allegations, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that her nemesis is unfit to lead Ghana. Afia Schwarzenegger also emphasized that the Asin Central MP isn’t of sound mind because he even underwent brain surgery.

The people around Kennedy Agyapong approached me to campaign for their president ... He has undergone brain surgery and it will be impossible for him to lead Ghana. He can never be president," she said.

She continued "he is not of sound mind and he doesn’t qualify. His lawyers and the people around him know this and they won’t advise him. They are just exploiting him, spending his money. Yes, I said it".

Afia Schwarzenegger's position does not come as a surprise to many as she has been at loggerheads with Kennedy Agyapong over the years. As such, an old video of Ken describing Afia as a prostitute, wee smoker, and a bedwetter playing in the background whilst she made her allegations.

