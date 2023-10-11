Kennedy Agyapong can't be president, he doesn't have sound mind - Afia Schwarzenegger

Taking to TikTok with a barrage of allegations, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that her nemesis is unfit to lead Ghana. Afia Schwarzenegger also emphasized that the Asin Central MP isn’t of sound mind because he even underwent brain surgery.

“The people around Kennedy Agyapong approached me to campaign for their president ... He has undergone brain surgery and it will be impossible for him to lead Ghana. He can never be president," she said.

She continued "he is not of sound mind and he doesn’t qualify. His lawyers and the people around him know this and they won’t advise him. They are just exploiting him, spending his money. Yes, I said it".

