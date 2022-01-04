Kisa Gbekle reveals she spent GH60,000 to enhance her body; check out the result (VIDEO)

Kisa Gbekle is keeping up with the same energy as she is opening up about how much the body enhancement cost her. In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, she said she spent over Gh¢ 60,000 for the job to be done.

Kisa Gbekle in the theatre Pulse Ghana

According to the actress, the amount stated includes her business flight, accommodation, feeding, and others in Turkey.

Rumours have it that this is not the first time the actress has undergone the knife to look perfect in her eyes. Telling the reason why she's got the latest job done, she said "when Covid came, I was having a lot of fun. I didn’t train because all the gyms were closed, you know I trained a lot.

In the video below, she continued that "I was just in my house eating and sleeping. After some time, I started growing fat and I had to think if I would be able to burn this fat to the way I used to be or just go get it done".

Recounting how she once spoke against liposuctions, she said "although I spoke against it a lot, I said life is just one and this is just me. I have to do this because I need to look good to come to the business that I do so I opted for it".

Kisa Gbekle says she did a "tummy tuck in and not lipo" and detailed that "for the butt he didn't really do much he just added five per cent of fat because I already have the butt".

During the interview with Zionfelix, a Ghanaian blogger, it was put to the actress that she went for the surgery because she gave birth and she replied "who said I gave birth? Not yet but even if I give birth that’s very good news".