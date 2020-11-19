Over the weekend, Teacher Kwadwo beat Kwadwo Sheldon to win the “Content Creator of the Year” award at the 2020 National Communications Awards.

Kwadwo Sheldon reacted to Teacher Kwadwo’s win by firing ‘stray bullets’ through his Twitter posts. Then, things escalated quickly when Teacher Kwadwo decided to respond on Twitter.

The two have been dragging each other since yesterday, and it’s getting nasty. Now, they have both shared old posts of each other containing comments promoting rape culture.

Teacher Kwadwo appeared on Zylofon FM yesterday where he revealed what started the fight.

According to him, it all started because he tried to help Kwadwo Sheldon gain new subscribers when he lost his YouTube account but mistook his support for hatred.

“When he [Kwadwo Sheldon] lost his YouTube channel recently, I decided to help him to regain access and new subscribers by creating attention for him,” he told Sammy Flex.

“So, I decided to troll him and while trolling, I tagged him so that my fans can follow him and subscribe to his YouTube account. When he created a new channel, I asked my followers to subscribe. I’m a YouTuber, and I know how it feels when you lose your account.”

He continued: “Later, one of his fans commented on one of his post on Facebook, saying I was happy that Sheldon lost his account. He [Sheldon] replied to the said post by saying he doesn’t expect me to be happy for him. I also made a post to ask him why he made that post, but he replied with ‘okay’”.

“When people reminded him that I helped him to get new subscribers to his new channel, he didn’t mind anyone. He later took it to Twitter to say he is bigger than Ajeezy and I,” he added.

