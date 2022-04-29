RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Let’s stop asking women to pray about their marital problems – Empress Gifty

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Popular Ghanaian Gospel singer, Empress Gifty Adorye, has implored the public to desist from asking women to resort to prayers as a means to solve their marital issues.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty

She said it takes wisdom and action to settle marriage disputes and prayers.

Recommended articles

“Let’s stop the habit of asking women to pray even at the time when the wife has been brutally assaulted. It doesn’t work that way. Prayer doesn’t work, but actions and wisdom work”.

Empress Gifty said this in an interview on Power FM’s Power Entertainment show.

The gospel artiste was divorced by her ex-husband, Prophet Elisha, in 2016.

She disclosed in the interview that she experienced an episode of depression because of the split. She indicated that she had to surmount the ability to come to terms with what happened before she was able to gain control of her life again.

Two years after being divorced, she tied the knot with the New Patriotic Party member, Hopeson Adorye. Mr Adorye married her a few months after they met.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

FBI arrests Ghanaian lady and mother in U.S for assisting Ghanaian fraudsters in over $6m scam

Whitney Adams aka Girl Boss

Despite Media disassociates itself from Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's outburst against Vim Lady

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Vim Lady

‘May God judge you both’, Yul Edochie’s wife reacts after husband shared pictures of 2nd wife’s son

Yul Edochie, son and second wife