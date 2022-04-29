Let’s stop asking women to pray about their marital problems – Empress Gifty

“Let’s stop the habit of asking women to pray even at the time when the wife has been brutally assaulted. It doesn’t work that way. Prayer doesn’t work, but actions and wisdom work”.

Empress Gifty said this in an interview on Power FM’s Power Entertainment show.

The gospel artiste was divorced by her ex-husband, Prophet Elisha, in 2016.

She disclosed in the interview that she experienced an episode of depression because of the split. She indicated that she had to surmount the ability to come to terms with what happened before she was able to gain control of her life again.