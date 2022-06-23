'Marriage not on my mind now' - Elikem Kumordzie speaks on new relationship

The actor has welcomed a new child with a young Ghanaian model, Hajara Nsoh. Elikem however, assures his new baby mama that he definitely loves her as she has also had a great impact on his life.

Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh Pulse Ghana

"She is a beautiful girl. Very respectful, and kindhearted and pushes me a lot toward my achievements. She is a wonderful person," Elikem said but emphasized that there are no plans of taking her to the altar anytime soon.

The father of two disclosed that he has officially visited the family of the mother of his second child to make their relationship known to them. "I am not thinking so much of marriage now," he said.

"I've been in a marriage before and it didn't go so well for that reason I am taking my time now. I've seen her parents and we've spoken. That is the question people are asking and people want to know. We are not hiding, I am not hiding her. As I said, she is a wonderful woman and I talk about her every day," the actor told Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix.

Sharing the reason why he floods social media with his new relationship, he explained: "it is strictly because I am using my social media as an album for memories. I don't post it for the world although they see it. I post them more for the sake of memories. One day my son can go on there and see what it was hanging around with us".