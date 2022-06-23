According to the Ghanaian tailor cum actor, he has learnt his lesson from his broken marriage with Pokelo the Zimbabwean socialite. Elikem says he is now taking his time, hence, marriage is not on his mind now despite finding a new lover.
'Marriage not on my mind now' - Elikem Kumordzie speaks on new relationship
Elikem Kumordzie is not thinking of walking down the aisle now with his new lover and he is making it known.
The actor has welcomed a new child with a young Ghanaian model, Hajara Nsoh. Elikem however, assures his new baby mama that he definitely loves her as she has also had a great impact on his life.
"She is a beautiful girl. Very respectful, and kindhearted and pushes me a lot toward my achievements. She is a wonderful person," Elikem said but emphasized that there are no plans of taking her to the altar anytime soon.
The father of two disclosed that he has officially visited the family of the mother of his second child to make their relationship known to them. "I am not thinking so much of marriage now," he said.
"I've been in a marriage before and it didn't go so well for that reason I am taking my time now. I've seen her parents and we've spoken. That is the question people are asking and people want to know. We are not hiding, I am not hiding her. As I said, she is a wonderful woman and I talk about her every day," the actor told Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix.
Sharing the reason why he floods social media with his new relationship, he explained: "it is strictly because I am using my social media as an album for memories. I don't post it for the world although they see it. I post them more for the sake of memories. One day my son can go on there and see what it was hanging around with us".
The Big Brother Africa reality star first married, Pokello Nare after they met on the reality show but they got divorced two years after their union. He also shares a son, Nathan, with Pokello.
