RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Marriage not on my mind now' - Elikem Kumordzie speaks on new relationship

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Elikem Kumordzie is not thinking of walking down the aisle now with his new lover and he is making it known.

Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh
Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh

According to the Ghanaian tailor cum actor, he has learnt his lesson from his broken marriage with Pokelo the Zimbabwean socialite. Elikem says he is now taking his time, hence, marriage is not on his mind now despite finding a new lover.

Recommended articles

The actor has welcomed a new child with a young Ghanaian model, Hajara Nsoh. Elikem however, assures his new baby mama that he definitely loves her as she has also had a great impact on his life.

Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh
Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh Elikem Kumordzie and new lover, Hajara Nsoh Pulse Ghana

"She is a beautiful girl. Very respectful, and kindhearted and pushes me a lot toward my achievements. She is a wonderful person," Elikem said but emphasized that there are no plans of taking her to the altar anytime soon.

The father of two disclosed that he has officially visited the family of the mother of his second child to make their relationship known to them. "I am not thinking so much of marriage now," he said.

"I've been in a marriage before and it didn't go so well for that reason I am taking my time now. I've seen her parents and we've spoken. That is the question people are asking and people want to know. We are not hiding, I am not hiding her. As I said, she is a wonderful woman and I talk about her every day," the actor told Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix.

Sharing the reason why he floods social media with his new relationship, he explained: "it is strictly because I am using my social media as an album for memories. I don't post it for the world although they see it. I post them more for the sake of memories. One day my son can go on there and see what it was hanging around with us".

The Big Brother Africa reality star first married, Pokello Nare after they met on the reality show but they got divorced two years after their union. He also shares a son, Nathan, with Pokello.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine

Afia Schwarzenegger

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Tracey Boakye showers Shugatiti with dollars at her 21st birthday party (Video)

Tracey Boakye showers dollars

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)