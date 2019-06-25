The Ghana National team will be playing later this evening at 8:00pm local time against The Squirrels of Benin in the ongoing AFCON.

According to Medikal, he will share the money among ten die-hard fans. He made the comment on social media and gave out the condition that the fans should at least predict the scoreline.

“‪If Ghana wins today, I’m splitting GHC10,000 amongst 10 die hard fans of mine, payment will be made through mobile money! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 ‬ make sure you predict the scores tho” he wrote on Instagram.

