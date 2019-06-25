The Ghana National team will be playing later this evening at 8:00pm local time against The Squirrels of Benin in the ongoing AFCON.
According to Medikal, he will share the money among ten die-hard fans. He made the comment on social media and gave out the condition that the fans should at least predict the scoreline.
“If Ghana wins today, I’m splitting GHC10,000 amongst 10 die hard fans of mine, payment will be made through mobile money! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 make sure you predict the scores tho” he wrote on Instagram.
See his post below.