Michael Blackson has revealed some interesting things about his and Rada Darling's love labeling her a freak and disclosing she enjoys watching him 'go down with other women.
My girlfriend enjoys watching me have sex with other women-Michael Blackson Reveals (video)
Popular American-Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has made some shocking revelations about his fiancée Rada's fetish.
The 49 years old comedian got engaged to his fiance, Rada last year, 2021 and they have constantly been in the headlines due to the nature of their union.
Michael Blackson made this interesting revelation in an interview on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper. He disclosed that Rada is "a freak" and recounted moments when there were more people involved in their relationship.
"My girl Rada is a freak. Earlier in the relationship, she enjoyed watching me sleep with women… she did!", he stated.
"In fact, when me and her are having sex, what makes her cum [is] when I tell her what I did with the last person."
The comedian has not made confidential his plans to keep having other women despite planning to marry Rada.
Michael stated that his fiancée has permitted her to keep one side chic every month although he has vehemently asserted that he won't allow her to have a side guy from him.
The American comedian residing in Ghana was recently in the news for his request as a principal to administer his school, which is situated at Nsaba in the central region of Ghana. The comedian made this known in the early hours of June 1, 2022, via his Twitter page.
