The actor, popularly known as Dada Boat, has stated that those believed to be celebrities in Ghana are poor. “ I keep saying that we the Ghanaian celebrities are poor and it is true. Those that show off a bit, it’s not anything that much, nothing dey,” he said.

Mikky was speaking about he needed support for a new film project. Explaining his reason behind his comment, he said: “ it is because there’s no industry”. He added that people should not look at the lives of supposed celebrities on social media and get it twisted.

The actor speaking on Kingdom FM stated that “ Don’t get it twisted, when you go to social media, the following we have something called organic followers and inorganic. Social media does not prove that you are an organic celebrity".

Mikki Osei Berko

He continued that “for instance, if you to go to social and remove your clothes, it doesn’t mean you have anything substantial to provide”. According to Mikki, others become celebrities with their talent but do not even have followers on social media.

“Look at Kwame Sefa Kayi’s stature, then he should have beaten everybody with followers on social media but there are a lot of people with a lot of followers on social media but it doesn’t anything,” he said in the interview seen by pulse.com.gh – watch it below.