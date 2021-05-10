Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Speaking about his dark life in the days behind him, Moris Babyface who was popular for producing Gospel songs confessed that he was a chronic womanizer. Speaking on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ he said “at a point, I realized being a womanizer wasn’t a good thing".

"I knew my mother was praying for me for a change of mind and direction but I came to the realization that it all depended on me and I could die at any time," he continued and revealed that, "people think I exaggerate but it’s true I used to sleep with four women a day".

According to him, "the devil will make you think you’re smart. It was that bad. I believe if I weren’t saved by grace, by now, I would have exceeded that limit".

He added, “I could fast and pray for redemption but just when I’m about to break the fast, one of the girls would call and I’d ask her to come over; we’ll have sex and the fast would be nullified".