Morris Babyface prays for Yaw Tog over spiritual attack; says 'only Jesus can save you'

"I feel like advising the young ones wishing to do music in the near future please be strong in the spiritual world too. I got defeated early this year but I’m back again and be beware of fake friends please," Yaw Tog said in a Tweet.

Yaw Tog Pulse Ghana

Morris Babyface reacting to the 'Sore' hitmaker's revelation has affirmed that the Ghanaian music industry is full with many more stories about spiritual battles. Accordingly he has warned Yaw Tog.

In a FaceBook post, he prayed for him and advised him to seek God's face in his battles before someone misleads him to sell his soul to the devil.

"You see what I have always been saying? The question here is, is it JESUS CHRIST? This is Ghana! Where you can be blessed with many talents and the very people you’d wish to succeed and help or have succeeded and even helped, are those who will pull you down, destroy and bury you," Moris said.

"If you are not careful, people will frustrate you so much so that you will end up selling your soul to the devil in the name of finding protection and fighting enemies. I pray this young talented boy finds Jesus Christ before someone deceives him into something dangerous. Only in Jesus Christ can we be truly protected! Hmmm! GHANA," he concluded.