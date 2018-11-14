Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony

news

Indeed God’s time is the best as Nayas and Apostle John Prah become one in the spirit of holy matrimony.

The actress shared pictures of the joyous ceremony on her Instagram page beautifully captioned with strong powerful words. She wrote, “What God has put together let no man put asunder!! In his time he makes all things beautiful” and also, “Don’t end up picking stones in the midst of chasing diamonds, God is the ultimate provider.”

READ ALSO: Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show

The later could be a reflection of her past troubles with the gospel singer Ernest Opoku when their love affair turned sour and became public ridicule. But alias, Nayas has moved on and seems to have found her missing rib in her colleague actor, Apostle John Prah.

We wish the couple all the best in this new journey of their lives.