Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony

Nayas unveiled her new husband, Apostle John Prah to the world on her Instagram page.

  • Published:
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony play

Nayas and Apostle John Prah

Indeed God’s time is the best as Nayas and Apostle John Prah become one in the spirit of holy matrimony.

The actress shared pictures of the joyous ceremony on her Instagram page beautifully captioned with strong powerful words. She wrote, “What God has put together let no man put asunder!! In his time he makes all things beautiful” and also, “Don’t end up picking stones in the midst of chasing diamonds, God is the ultimate provider.”

READ ALSO: Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show

The later could be a reflection of her past troubles with the gospel singer Ernest Opoku when their love affair turned sour and became public ridicule. But alias, Nayas has moved on and seems to have found her missing rib in her colleague actor, Apostle John Prah.

 

We wish the couple all the best in this new journey of their lives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni
Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor
I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals
WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church
I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned my lessons – Maame Dokono I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned my lessons – Maame Dokono

Recommended Videos

The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie
I fell in love Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship- Medikal I fell in love Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship- Medikal
We’re not exploiting our children – Okyeame Kwame’s wife We’re not exploiting our children – Okyeame Kwame’s wife



Celebrities

Fella Makafui in her clothing line
Fella Makafui slams fan for misconception
Okyeame Kwame
Leave Medikal and Fella Makafui alone - Okyeame Kwame
Medical and Makafui sharing a moment together
Medikal and Makafui's new picture sets the Internet on fire
Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll
Rapper Donzy and Ephraim ready to go to jail for toll payment
X
Advertisement