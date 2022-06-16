Togbui Amuzu expressed his disaffection for Afia Schwar's deed in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb on Thursday, June 16. The chief stated that the shrine carries out serious business and therefore is against persons publishing details of their visit on any social media platform.
Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine
The chief of Nogokpo, Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu William has condemned the actions of self-proclaimed comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, who captured her recent journey to the famous Nogokpo shrine.
He also labelled the move by Schwarzenegger as "nonsense" adding that her actions can have some consequences on her.
"At Nogokpo Shrine, a lot of people come and we help a lot of people. We don't tolerate that nonsense she is doing because she came to the community to take pictures and videos and shared it online. We don't tolerate it and that is why I had to tackle it," Togbui Amuzu asserted.
Prior to the interview, Togbui Amuzu on June 15, released a statement on Facebook to slam Afia Schwar for publishing her Monday visit to the shrine on her social media platforms after she announced to have taken 'spiritual' action against some persons.
Afia Schwar's visit to Nogokpo follows her hitch she had with lawyer Maurice Ampaw and politician and politician Chairman Wontumi, whom she has named her former lover and evoked curses on after they denied the allegations.
She vowed to take on persons who have accused her of peddling falsehood and to confirm her seriousness took a trip to the shrine to seek justice. She shared some photos with a message that read: "I mean business."
Initially, there were doubts she actually went to Nogokpo as some persons, including broadcaster Mona Gucci alleged that she only posed by the Nogokpo signpost for pictures.
Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu, however, confirmed to Ghanaweb that Afia Schwarzenegger indeed came to see the priest. However, her case is yet to be attended to as they plan of giving a fair hearing to the parties involved in her case.
"I have seen what Schwarzenegger has published which is tarnishing the image of the community... Nogokpo has helped a lot of people so if someone wants to come and destroy it with their attitude or behaviour, we won't tolerate it.
"I am afraid what Schwarzenegger is doing can affect her too... with the case she brought, she has been sent back to see the chief of where Wontumi or so is because we do our cases in two parts. In some cases, you can summon and we invite whoever you are having a case with. We meet the person here so that we can ask questions. In the second part, we can allow you to talk to the shrine if your case is true," Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu explained.
