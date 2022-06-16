Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine

He also labelled the move by Schwarzenegger as "nonsense" adding that her actions can have some consequences on her.

"At Nogokpo Shrine, a lot of people come and we help a lot of people. We don't tolerate that nonsense she is doing because she came to the community to take pictures and videos and shared it online. We don't tolerate it and that is why I had to tackle it," Togbui Amuzu asserted.

Prior to the interview, Togbui Amuzu on June 15, released a statement on Facebook to slam Afia Schwar for publishing her Monday visit to the shrine on her social media platforms after she announced to have taken 'spiritual' action against some persons.

Afia Schwar's visit to Nogokpo follows her hitch she had with lawyer Maurice Ampaw and politician and politician Chairman Wontumi, whom she has named her former lover and evoked curses on after they denied the allegations.

She vowed to take on persons who have accused her of peddling falsehood and to confirm her seriousness took a trip to the shrine to seek justice. She shared some photos with a message that read: "I mean business."

Initially, there were doubts she actually went to Nogokpo as some persons, including broadcaster Mona Gucci alleged that she only posed by the Nogokpo signpost for pictures.

Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu, however, confirmed to Ghanaweb that Afia Schwarzenegger indeed came to see the priest. However, her case is yet to be attended to as they plan of giving a fair hearing to the parties involved in her case.

"I have seen what Schwarzenegger has published which is tarnishing the image of the community... Nogokpo has helped a lot of people so if someone wants to come and destroy it with their attitude or behaviour, we won't tolerate it.