‘Odo Kakra sika Kakra’ singer says he didn't make money from music because of love

Despite being signed under Mark Okraku's Slip Music Production, Mr Solomon said he never made a dime since he started his journey as a highlife musician even though he had a nationwide hit under the label.

Pulse Ghana

According to Mr Solomon, he didn't make any income from music because he was doing it out of love for the craft.

“I did not make any money under Slip Music. I’m not here to discredit Okuraku Mantey. I was actually just having fun with music, so I did not get any returns. I was a little bit young and naive, as well. So I didn’t know how things work,” he said on Connect97.1fm.

The German-based Ghanaian highlife musician detailed that he has been attending to other business hence his long absence from the music scene.

“I have been in Germany taking care of other businesses. But I know there’s a lot I have to give when it comes to highlife, which is the origin of Ghanaian music. I think this is the time and that’s why I’ve decided to bounce back into the Ghanaian music scene. And this time, I will make it a full-time business,” he said.