She made this information public via her social media pages on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Ohemaa Woyeje welcomes her second child
Award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ, Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, has welcomed her second child.
Recommended articles
She shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump and used three emoji representing prayer and gratitude to subtly confirm this news to the world.
Ohemaa Woyeje has received a lot of congratulatory messages from her friends, colleagues, and followers who were obviously happy for her.
Afia Schwarzenegger posted her baby bump photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘And it’s a girl ll Congratulations Yaa Maame @ohemaawoyeje‘
Tracey Boakye also stormed the comment section with her congratulatory message for Ohemaa Woyeje.
The Angel Broadcasting Network employee got married to Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi in 2017.
Even though she has revealed in an interview that life was quite unbearable when she could not conceive in the first year after her wedding, they were blessed with their first child, a baby girl they named Maame Akosua Sarpomaa about three years ago.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh