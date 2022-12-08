ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ohemaa Woyeje welcomes her second child

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ, Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, has welcomed her second child.

Ohemaa Woyej
Ohemaa Woyej

She made this information public via her social media pages on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump and used three emoji representing prayer and gratitude to subtly confirm this news to the world.

Ohemaa Woyeje has received a lot of congratulatory messages from her friends, colleagues, and followers who were obviously happy for her.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted her baby bump photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘And it’s a girl ll Congratulations Yaa Maame @ohemaawoyeje‘

Tracey Boakye also stormed the comment section with her congratulatory message for Ohemaa Woyeje.

The Angel Broadcasting Network employee got married to Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi in 2017.

Even though she has revealed in an interview that life was quite unbearable when she could not conceive in the first year after her wedding, they were blessed with their first child, a baby girl they named Maame Akosua Sarpomaa about three years ago.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to prison with hard labour over Wontumi's defamation suit

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Sonnie Badu and baba Rahman

If Baba Rahman can still play full 100 mins then I can play for Ghana - Sonnie Badu

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale kneels to apologise to event sponsor for failing to perform