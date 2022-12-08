Ohemaa Woyeje welcomes her second child

She shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump and used three emoji representing prayer and gratitude to subtly confirm this news to the world.

Ohemaa Woyeje has received a lot of congratulatory messages from her friends, colleagues, and followers who were obviously happy for her.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted her baby bump photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘And it’s a girl ll Congratulations Yaa Maame @ohemaawoyeje‘

Tracey Boakye also stormed the comment section with her congratulatory message for Ohemaa Woyeje.

The Angel Broadcasting Network employee got married to Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi in 2017.