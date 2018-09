news

Kumawood comic actor, Abraham Davis, popularly known as Salinko has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

In the photo, the comic actor is seen in a suit and his wife in a gown with both of them beaming with smiles.

Though Salinko is popular, he has kept his relationship and family away from the media. we just don't know how he is able to do that.

On this day, he shared photos of themselves having a nice time together.

See photo below: