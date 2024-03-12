Power couples in the industry still going strong, making us believe in love

Pulse Ghana with this piece, tells the love story of some of the most beautiful Ghanaian celebrity marriages that got us giggling in 2024.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica

Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, got married in 2009 and have two children, a boy and girl. The two have been going strong for 14 years and are among the most adorable couples on social media.

2.Reggie Rockstone and Dr. Zilla Limann

Reggie has been living in Ghana continuously since he pioneered the Hip-Life movement in 1994.

He is married to Dr. Zilla Limann, Daughter of Hilla Limann, the only president of the third Republic of Ghana. They have three kids together and have been married since 2001.

3.Captain Planet and wife Uche Ofodile

Captain Planet was part of the defunct popular music group 4X4, which was known for back to back hits in the mid-2000s.

He married Uche Ofodile in 2014, when she worked with Vodafone in Ghana. Uche now works as MTN CEO in Liberia, where she is reported to be living with Captain Planet.

4.Selly Galley and Praye TieTia

Actress and TV star Selly Galley and Hiplife artiste Praye Tietia are truly lovebirds as they are not shy to flaunt it anytime they are caught in the public eye.

Their seven-year-old marriage was even made better in 2023 when the coupe welcomed a set of twins, their first children.

5.Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe

Actress Kalsoume Sinare and her footballer star husband Anthony Baffoe have been married for 29 years.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful Muslim wedding in 1994 and they are still going strong after three children.

6.John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Actor and politician John Dumelo his wife Gifty Mawunya, have been married since 2018. The couple are blessed with two children.

In 2024, their love was mostly on display on social media, especially during Dumelo's political campaigns and the funeral of his mother.

7.Fella Makafui and Medikal

The Ghanaian rapper and actress met just a few years ago but have grown more powerful together. Medikal and Fella Makafui, who married just last year, have a beautiful daughter together.

Fella and Medikal are one of the most talked-about Ghanaian celebrity couples currently. Not only does she join her husband on stage to thrill their fans, she is always there for him as she was also spotted busily running around court premises whilst her husband was being sent to prison.

8.Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

In 2017 after dating for a while, the dancehall act married Louisa Ansong, a dentist who graduated from KNUST as the best student in her class. Now, they've are grow stronger and has become power celebrity couple in Ghana.

9.Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess

One of the most envious celebrity couples in Ghana is Sarkodie and Tracy Owusu Addo. Tracy has been the pillar behind Sarkodie’s ever-growing career and brand. They have been seeing each other before the rapper shot to fame.

10.Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng

Former musician Okyeame Quophi of Akyeame fame and TV presenter, Stacy Amoateng are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The parents of three children despite almost 17 years of marriage have never run out of love.