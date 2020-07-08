In an 18 seconds video making rounds on social media, Shatta Wale is seen kissing afro-pop star Wendy Shay’s cheeks.

Wendy Shay was sitting with her manager Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame and Dr Pounds when Shatta Wale bumped into them and kissed Wendy.

However, Dr Pounds, who is a radio presenter with the Multimedia Group, displayed some sort of dissatisfaction with the romantic scene between Shatta and Wendy with a wild facial expression.

Immediately the video hit online, social media meme experts switched into their analysis mode and concluded that the radio host’s facial expression over the incident could be linked to ‘jealousy’.

Do you think he was jealous or that’s a normal facial expression? Share your opinion below.