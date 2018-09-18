Pulse.com.gh logo
Rosemond Brown accepts Supa's marriage proposal


Video Rosemond Brown accepts Supa's marriage proposal

According to the actress, she has gladly accepted Supa's marriage proposal and waiting patiently to meet with him.

play

Actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapim Polo has finally responded to the proposal of new social media sensation Supa aka Ghana2pac.

According to reports, Supa declared his love and interest intention to get hooked to the actress.

In a video that has gone viral, Rosemond Brown is heard telling the Nima based new sensation that she has gladly accepted his marriage proposal and is waiting patiently to meet with him.

She later asked Supa in the video if he could take care of her banging body since its very expensive for her to main her body.

Awww ma baby !!! Akua pim polooo manna gyalist!!

