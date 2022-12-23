ADVERTISEMENT
Sammy Gyamfi’s wife vows to love and protect him forever

Dorcas Agambila

The Communications Director for the New Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, and former candidate for the position of Deputy Women's Organizer for the NDC, Irene Amankwaa Karikari, have both taken their vows and begun their lives as married couples.

Sammy-Gyamfis-wife-saying-her-wedding-vows
Sammy-Gyamfis-wife-saying-her-wedding-vows

In that direction, Irene vowed to love her husband, NDC Communications Director, all the days of her life as they begin life as a married couple.

She said: “I will protect you and love you all the days of my life. I make this covenant in the name of the Father, the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”

The private ceremony was attended by leading members of the NDC, including ex-president John Dramani Mahama, Chairman General Asiedu Nketia, Ibrahim Mahama, Valerie Sawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Photos surfaced online shows that the NDC National Communication Director has tied the knot. The private marriage ceremony happened on, 12th December 2022.

In 2020, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate NDC victory. unfortunately, the NDC lost the 2020 elections to the NPP.

Former President John Mahama at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding
Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

