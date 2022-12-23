Sammy Gyamfi’s wife vows to love and protect him forever

She said: “I will protect you and love you all the days of my life. I make this covenant in the name of the Father, the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”

The private ceremony was attended by leading members of the NDC, including ex-president John Dramani Mahama, Chairman General Asiedu Nketia, Ibrahim Mahama, Valerie Sawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Photos surfaced online shows that the NDC National Communication Director has tied the knot. The private marriage ceremony happened on, 12th December 2022.

In 2020, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate NDC victory. unfortunately, the NDC lost the 2020 elections to the NPP.

Check out some of the photos from the ceremony

Former President John Mahama at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding Pulse Ghana