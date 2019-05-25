The Vodafone Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Decade told Joy FM that he will help her with what he knows.

"If Titi says she wants to do music I won't be bothered. I will pass on what I know as an artiste to her," he said.

Last year, Sarkodie tweeted that Titi has got big love for afrobeats and highlife songstress Adina.

According to Sarkodie, his daughter confessed her love for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Best Female Vocalist of the Year” award winner and can’t wait to have her at her next birthday party.