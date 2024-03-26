ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale blames Funny Face's ordeal on the Ghana creative industry

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has voiced his perspective on the struggles comedian Funny Face is currently facing, suggesting they represent deeper issues within the creative industry.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

In a Facebook post, the dancehall artist expressed that Funny Face's challenges extend beyond his relationships.

Recommended articles

"The creative arts sector needs to confront the cycle of self-harm stemming from depression and frustration. It's crucial to address the underlying issues. Funny Face's ordeal isn't just about his marital struggles."

"It reflects systemic issues within our creative sphere. Let's acknowledge the flaws in our systems and stop ignoring them. It's time to speak out and initiate change! My apologies to my brother Funny Face, may God guide you through this," he shared on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funny Face has been locked up in police cells after he was involved in an accident. Around 8 PM Sunday, 24th March 2023, the Ghanaian actor reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians whilst driving.

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction. In a new report, Funny Face, who was then driving his Hyundai Atos, has been arrested by the police after the incident.

A close relative has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, however, significant injuries were sustained by the victims involved.

Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

I’m ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah - Lil Win throws in the towel amid suit

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer Fameye

Fameye teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking on ‘Sober (Soo Bad)’

Rachel Edwards believes that asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence [Instagram/racheledwardsofficial]

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards