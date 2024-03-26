Shatta Wale blames Funny Face's ordeal on the Ghana creative industry

"The creative arts sector needs to confront the cycle of self-harm stemming from depression and frustration. It's crucial to address the underlying issues. Funny Face's ordeal isn't just about his marital struggles."

"It reflects systemic issues within our creative sphere. Let's acknowledge the flaws in our systems and stop ignoring them. It's time to speak out and initiate change! My apologies to my brother Funny Face, may God guide you through this," he shared on Facebook.

Funny Face has been locked up in police cells after he was involved in an accident. Around 8 PM Sunday, 24th March 2023, the Ghanaian actor reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians whilst driving.

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction. In a new report, Funny Face, who was then driving his Hyundai Atos, has been arrested by the police after the incident.

A close relative has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, however, significant injuries were sustained by the victims involved.