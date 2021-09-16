'Shatta Wale is suffering from banger draught' - Samini

According to Samini, he took a break to observe things and as the banger king, he is coming out with a new one. "Ras took a break to do other things and enjoy listening till it got boring again so guess what, the bangerking just reopened the #bangerfactory," he said in a Tweet.

Further hitting hard Shatta Wale in another tweet, he said "Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol ! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought".

As to why Samin is coming out with all these, he is saying that this is a "#yearoftruth we go face them squarely. He go come talk say I’m poor meanwhile you no get money. Fanfool and beg beg and kiss ass vibes s)))).. you ever see say I delete tweet or apologize to anyone for lose talk before? Lion status man @shattawalegh stop Dey fool".

"Come expose #bulldog too ehh @shattawalegh cus base awards matters Dey ..," he said concerning the Base Awards Scheme that Bulldog used to organize to awards reggae and dancehall.

The dancehall act also added that Shatta Wale has been forcing 'daddy' titles on rich influential men in Ghana to scam them. "Everyday daddy daddy daddy then you Dey take scam the big men. Dem see you oo @shattawalegh dem just Dey watch," he said.