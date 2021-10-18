Mr Bentum who is a renowned Kumawood movie producer added that her daughter's management is also behind how she dresses because they advise her on what to wear to boom business.

Yaa ackson Pulse Ghana

“That doesn’t mean she is a prostitute. She is working according to the ways of show business. As a musician, her management would ask her to wear those things. So it’s work. Those who don’t understand would say all sorts of things," he said.

“I am not the one who manages her. It is what her management says that she obeys. I also know that that is not how my child is at home. She is just doing business,” he added in the video below.

However, his comments come contrary to one of his sons, Jackson K Nyame, who said his sister's lifestyle is being influenced by the devil because her soul is not with God.

"As for my young sister, I speak to her, we talk because of those things ... I always pray for her because I know where her soul is, I know" asked where his sister's soul is, he replied, " I can't say it but I have told her that her soul is not in God's hands".

Nyame Jackson and sister Yaa Jackson Pulse Ghana