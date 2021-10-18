The actress turn singer chooses risque clothes often to expose her skin and a lot more, hence, attracting critics often. However, according to her father, Yaa Jackson's way of dressing is for showbiz and it doesn't make her a prostitute.
'My daughter is not a prostitute, her dressing is for showbiz' - Yaa Jackson's father (VIDEO)
Mr Jackson Bentum has come out to defend his daughter's seductive way of dressing.
Mr Bentum who is a renowned Kumawood movie producer added that her daughter's management is also behind how she dresses because they advise her on what to wear to boom business.
“That doesn’t mean she is a prostitute. She is working according to the ways of show business. As a musician, her management would ask her to wear those things. So it’s work. Those who don’t understand would say all sorts of things," he said.
“I am not the one who manages her. It is what her management says that she obeys. I also know that that is not how my child is at home. She is just doing business,” he added in the video below.
However, his comments come contrary to one of his sons, Jackson K Nyame, who said his sister's lifestyle is being influenced by the devil because her soul is not with God.
"As for my young sister, I speak to her, we talk because of those things ... I always pray for her because I know where her soul is, I know" asked where his sister's soul is, he replied, " I can't say it but I have told her that her soul is not in God's hands".
According to him, she has spoken to his sister about it and he knows that she is willing to repent. In related news, the actress turns 21 today and she has been beautiful photos to mark it See some of her photos below.
