Sonni Balli laid to rest in the U.K; Samini pays glowing tribute at the funeral (WATCH)

A funeral ceremony has been held in the UK to lay him to rest. Videos from the burial ceremony show Ghanaian dancehall star, Samini, was present to pay tribute to his mentor who groomed him.

Sonni Balli was born on 6 June 1982. While alive, the Dancehall star who was the first of three children, recounted how his parents always hoped he would grow to be a medical doctor. However, at the age of 9, Sonni began singing in the choir of his church.

His decision to take on a career in music was met with fierce opposition from his parents, however, at the age of 17, against the wish of his parents, he teamed up with popular music producer Nana King.

Together, the duo produced the albums; ‘Kotoho’ and ‘Abrabo’. Aside from his personal success in the music industry, Sonni Balli was an inspiration to the likes of Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and many others.

Pulse Ghana

Sonni Balli was also a social activist who encouraged all Africans to stay true to their identity and culture. For that reason, Sonni made music that spoke about his culture but was also good enough for all music lovers.

Sonni Balli through his music preached about love, peace and unity. His song, “Ama Frimpong” spoke about his experience of feeling loved and being in love.