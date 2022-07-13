RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonni Balli laid to rest in the U.K; Samini pays glowing tribute at the funeral (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian Dancehall legend Sonni Balli has been laid to rest in the United Kingdom.

Samini at Soni Bali's funeral
Samini at Soni Bali's funeral

The musician died at age forty a month ago with unconfirmed reports that he suffered a cardiac attack which claimed his life. Sonni Balli passed on in the U.K where has been living for past years now.

Recommended articles

A funeral ceremony has been held in the UK to lay him to rest. Videos from the burial ceremony show Ghanaian dancehall star, Samini, was present to pay tribute to his mentor who groomed him.

Sonni Balli was born on 6 June 1982. While alive, the Dancehall star who was the first of three children, recounted how his parents always hoped he would grow to be a medical doctor. However, at the age of 9, Sonni began singing in the choir of his church.

His decision to take on a career in music was met with fierce opposition from his parents, however, at the age of 17, against the wish of his parents, he teamed up with popular music producer Nana King.

Together, the duo produced the albums; ‘Kotoho’ and ‘Abrabo’. Aside from his personal success in the music industry, Sonni Balli was an inspiration to the likes of Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and many others.

Sonni Balli
Sonni Balli Pulse Ghana

Sonni Balli was also a social activist who encouraged all Africans to stay true to their identity and culture. For that reason, Sonni made music that spoke about his culture but was also good enough for all music lovers.

Sonni Balli through his music preached about love, peace and unity. His song, “Ama Frimpong” spoke about his experience of feeling loved and being in love.

See more videos from his funeral below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

9 rich kids of popular Ghanaian millionaires who have become famous

10 rich kids of popular Ghanaian millionaires who have become famous

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]

'Money makes you forget about school' - Cee shares regret of not going to school

Cee of Mentor fame

Arnold slams Abeiku Santana; calls him 'hypocrite and fan fooler for Shatta Wale'

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo