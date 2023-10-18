'It makes no sense' – Stephanie Benson on claims that sucking breast prevents cancer

Pulse Ghana

During an interview, Stephanie Benson expressed her frustration with this lingering myth and stated that it is baseless. She made it clear that this narrative lacks scientific credibility and shouldn't be taken seriously.

"I get very angry when I hear it. I joke all the time on my page. We need to stop it; there are certain things you just don’t mess with. Whoever started that narrative needs to stop it. It's never true [sucking breasts prevent breast cancer]. How can it be? If you say sexual pleasure sucking, how?” she questioned.

Stephanie Benson urged the public to reject this narrative, emphasizing that it has not been scientifically proven. She also pointed out the serious issue of consent, highlighting that some women may feel pressured into allowing breast-sucking, even if they don't want to, which is unacceptable.

“If that is real, why do we have radiotherapists? This is ridiculous! It prevents what? I don’t get it. It is the most irresponsible thing for anybody to say. Because some women are allowing the men to suck the breast even if they don’t enjoy it, and that’s almost like rape," she stated. "There are people who want somebody to suck it even if they don’t want to. I don’t understand; it makes no sense to me. So please, that narrative should be stopped. It makes no sense scientifically at all.”