Stonebwoy, Efya should flee Ayisha Modi’s messy den if they cherish their career [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Circa 2020, Ayisha Modi made her voice known through social media. She kicked off her clout chasing career by picking on hiplife legend, Obrafour. She claimed she had sponsored Obrafour’s music career and pumped nearly $45,000 into his music. “I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’” she claimed on the ‘The Delay’ show last year. “I invested close to $45k, but I didn’t even get GHS1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house.” She took to social media where she repeated her claim and got sued by Obrafour. The lawsuit shushed her. Nothing about Obrafour came out of her mouth again.

But, it didn’t end there.

She picked on controversial dancehall star Shatta Wale but the responses she received from the singer sent her back into her shell. In one interview, she claimed that: “Shatta Wale can’t do what I’ve done for the music industry.” Her other investments in Ghana music include Ofori Amponsah. She claimed she invested $100,000 and had no returns. “I invested $100,000 in Ofori Amponsah and never had anything back,” she said in a radio interview in February this year.

Overall, Ayisha Modi claims she has invested an amount of $200,000 (equivalent to GHC1.2 million) in the music industry but didn't recoup her investment.

Considering her track record, she shouldn’t be entertained in Stonebwoy and Efya’s circles. They should shut the door at her if they want dignity. Ayisha is good at ruining relationships all in the name of loyalty. Her involvement in controversies surrounding Kelvyn Boy and O.V’s exit from Stonebowy’s Burniton Music Group label alone is enough to cut her off. For someone that thinks she knows everything (or is even wiser than King Solomon) and can address any issue in the music industry (because she is the industry's official spokesperson), it will be unwise to allow her in your circle. She can’t keep secrets, neither can she stay out of the spotlight for the artistes she associates herself with to enjoy their shine. The old adage “to err is human, to forgive is divine” isn’t in her dictionary. When she does good to you, she expects you to behave like an angel. You can’t behave like a human anymore.

Aisha Modi and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

If truly Stonebwoy and Efya treasure their highly respected brand and career, and hard-earned reputations, they should flee the merciless, messy den of the self-aggrandizing Ayisha Modi like Joseph did to Potiphar's wife. If they can’t do without her, then they should stop behaving like humans and behave like angels going forward.