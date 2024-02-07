This revelation contradicts the earlier claim made by the National Sports Authority (NSA), stating that Stonebwoy paid only GH₵ 70,000 for the venue.
Stonebwoy paid GH₵169K for Accra Sports Stadium but NSA pocketed GH99K - Sam George
The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has disclosed that dancehall artiste Stonebwoy paid an amount of GH₵ 169,000 to secure the Accra Sports Stadium for his Bhim Concert last December.
During a session of the Public Accounts Committee where the Director-General of the NSA, Peter Twumasi, was present, Sam George raised questions regarding the purported GH₵ 70,000 payment.
Twumasi responded to these inquiries, but new evidence has emerged suggesting that Stonebwoy's payment exceeded the initially disclosed amount.
Sam George uncovered the discrepancy after closely examining Twumasi's statements during the committee session held on February 5, 2024. Additionally, he stated that information from a reliable source indicated that the reported GH₵ 70,000 payment by Stonebwoy was inaccurate.
Based on documents in his possession, Sam George revealed that Stonebwoy paid GH₵ 169,000 for the venue rental.
This revelation has sparked further scrutiny into the financial transactions related to the Bhim Concert and raised questions about the transparency and accuracy of information provided by the NSA.
