Stonebwoy paid GH₵169K for Accra Sports Stadium but NSA pocketed GH99K - Sam George

During a session of the Public Accounts Committee where the Director-General of the NSA, Peter Twumasi, was present, Sam George raised questions regarding the purported GH₵ 70,000 payment.

Twumasi responded to these inquiries, but new evidence has emerged suggesting that Stonebwoy's payment exceeded the initially disclosed amount.

Sam George uncovered the discrepancy after closely examining Twumasi's statements during the committee session held on February 5, 2024. Additionally, he stated that information from a reliable source indicated that the reported GH₵ 70,000 payment by Stonebwoy was inaccurate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on documents in his possession, Sam George revealed that Stonebwoy paid GH₵ 169,000 for the venue rental.